Abhinav Shukla on wife Rubina's dominating nature: It is the dumbest statement to make

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 is currently one of the hottest topics of discussion. The reality show is getting interesting with each passing day.

As the finale is drawing closer, the viewers are getting curious to see more dhamaka happening in the house.

Rubina Dilaik is one such contestant who is all over the news these days. She is touted to be the strongest contender of the show and many feel that she will lift the trophy.

Well, the winner will be soon announced but before that, Rubina has received both love and hate from the viewers as well as celebs.

The Shakti actress' journey has been full of ups and downs till now but she has managed to survive.

We all know that Rubina and Abhinav had participated together on the show and Abhinav recently got eliminated.

Rubina and Abhinav's relationship faced several challenges but they came out strong.

In fact, Rubina is still considered to be a dominating and authoritative nature.

When asked Abhinav to reveal his thoughts on the same, here's what he said.

"It is the dumbest statement to make. It shows that you are not using your brain. If you are calling somebody dominating then why are you letting that person dominate you?"

He further said, "Bigg Boss has given equal rights to everyone. He hasn't differentiated anyone and given the freedom to solve problems on your own. If you are letting her dominate you then you are stupid. Where is your gameplay in this?

Abhinav is totally against his allegation which is imposed on his wife.

