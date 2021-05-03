Abhinav Shukla's sweet post for Rubina Dilaik as she recovers from COVID-19

MUMBAI: A few days ago, Rubina Dilaik informed fans on social media that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Her Bigg Boss co-contestants Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, and Nikki Tamboli wished her a quick recovery. The actress is currently quarantining in Shimla, while her husband Abhinav Shukla is in Mumbai.

Abhinav, in his latest Instagram post, has expressed that he is missing his wife Rubina Dilaik a lot, and sent her a ‘get well soon’ message.

The actor took to his Instagram and posted a picture of a toothbrush holder with one single toothbrush, and in his note, he wrote about his life being incomplete without Rubina. “Life is incomplete without the other one ... @rubinadilaik get well soon baby,” he wrote. Rubina was also sad at being apart from her husband and she dropped a puppy-eyed emoji. Rahul Mahajan, Nikki Tamboli and others showered love on Abhinav’s cute post.

Take a look.

Credits: SpotboyE