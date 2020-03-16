ABHIRA GOALS! Akshara aka Pranali Rathod shares the most adored moments as #AbhiRa completes 8 months

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE! Twitterati state that Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Khelata is turning into a Male centric show, call out Akshara's monologue BIASED and support Shefali

AbhiRa has been serving the fans with some extremely romantic scenes and viewers are waiting to see more of such scenes in the show. Currently, we saw a rift between the duo as they have different views on Manjari and Harshvardhan 's divorce. Both aren't wrong but this creates differences between them as they say some unacceptable things to each other in anger.

Well, the duo clocked 8 months together and the journey has been extremely impressive. Fans have not only welcomed the Jodi with open arms but they are the most adored duo currently in the Television Industry. Pranali takes to her Instagram to share the most adored moments of AbhiRa in these 8 months check it out:

Currently, in the show, Abhimanyu comes there and looks at her with the pain while Kairav gets furious and holds his collar asking him to talk with him. Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he had asked her to talk about the issue with her family but she had denied doing so. He further says that she can just stay at the Goenkas as she has left them already. Kairav is about to leave with her but Akshara lashes out at both of them. Later, Harsh says that Akshara doesn't have the guts to support him. Later, Abhimanyu and Akshara argue with each other over texting. Suhasini talks about the importance of marriage and asks Akshara to make decisions wisely. However as they again get into an argument, Abhimanyu gets furious and asks her not to come back.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.