#AbhiRa Goals: Akshara and Abhimanyu's GARDEN DATE is all things love

Akshara excitedly shares the news, right then we will see Anisha returning and she is here with a grand proposal. The Goenkas blame Anisha for not bothering to even reply earlier and making a scene now. 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, the Birthday party is all glitters and glam as Akshara will make it in time and get a grand surprise. She will be seen in a Silver and Black glittery sequenced high slit gown. While Abhimanyu is dressed in a black glittery blazer. The theme is Disco for the party and we can't wait for yet another dance sequence that will all have disco vibes this time.

Well, while having the grand celebration and dance we see Akshara gets a call from Dr Kunal Khera, he reveals that he will meet Abhimanyu and she excitedly shares the news, right then we will see Anisha returning and she is here with a grand proposal. The Goenkas blame Anisha for not bothering to even reply earlier and making a scene now.

In the upcoming, we will see an adorable date and you wouldn't want to miss out on that, check it out:

Are you all excited about the upcoming episodes?

