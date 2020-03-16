AbhiRa Goals! Akshara and Abhimanyu's love story is nothing less than a FAIRYTALE; duo to have a dance sequence as Prince and Princess in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Akshara gets a call from the singing competition agency, she avoids it. Right then Abhimanyu asks her about the auditions and she says they got cancelled. Later, Akshara speaks to Kairav about giving a pause to her career and focusing on Abhi's hand. Abhimanyu hears this conversation and loses his cool over Akshara. He pours water on the dish Akshara is cooking and makes her realise how hurt he is with Akshara's this step.

We will soon see AbhiRa in a fairytale avatar, they are already known as the Barbie and Ken of Television, and now they are all set to turn into Royalty to bring a fairytale onscreen with their mesmerising dance performance. Will this be a dream or reality, the episode will only reveal that, check out their pictures:

In the upcoming episode, Akshara, Manjari, Anand and everyone are worried about seeing Abhimanyu and question the doctor about his recovery. The doctor reveals that the nerve has been damaged 75 per cent and there are barely any chances for it to recover. There are 90 per cent chances of him losing his hand completely. Surgery is the only option that can recover his hand.

Anand reveals that there is a doctor who could help but he has stopped doing surgeries. Manjari asks whether he could try talking but Anand reveals that he has already tried but no positive reply.

Akshara decides to convince the surgeon to do Abhimanyu's surgery as she wants Abhimanyu to recover as soon as possible.

