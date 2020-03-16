#AbhiRa Goals! Akshara and Abhimanyu's love story is nothing less than a FAIRYTALE; duo to have a dance sequence as Prince and Princess in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara, Manjari, Anand and everyone who is worried about seeing Abhimanyu question the doctor about his recovery. The doctor reveals that the nerve has been damaged 75 per cent and there are barely any chances for it to recover.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 11:34
#AbhiRa Goals! Akshara and Abhimanyu's love story is nothing less than a FAIRYTALE; duo to have a dance sequence as Prince and P

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: DANCING QUEEN! Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant has left her fans wondering whether she shall have a dance performance for #AbhiRa Ki Pehli Teej in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Currently, Akshara gets a call from the singing competition agency, she avoids it. Right then Abhimanyu asks her about the auditions and she says they got cancelled. Later, Akshara speaks to Kairav about giving a pause to her career and focusing on Abhi's hand. Abhimanyu hears this conversation and loses his cool over Akshara. He pours water on the dish Akshara is cooking and makes her realise how hurt he is with Akshara's this step. 

We will soon see AbhiRa in a fairytale avatar, they are already known as the Barbie and Ken of Television, and now they are all set to turn into Royalty to bring a fairytale onscreen with their mesmerising dance performance. Will this be a dream or reality, the episode will only reveal that, check out their pictures: 

In the upcoming episode, Akshara, Manjari, Anand and everyone are worried about seeing Abhimanyu and question the doctor about his recovery. The doctor reveals that the nerve has been damaged 75 per cent and there are barely any chances for it to recover. There are 90 per cent chances of him losing his hand completely. Surgery is the only option that can recover his hand. 

Anand reveals that there is a doctor who could help but he has stopped doing surgeries. Manjari asks whether he could try talking but Anand reveals that he has already tried but no positive reply. 

Akshara decides to convince the surgeon to do Abhimanyu's surgery as she wants Abhimanyu to recover as soon as possible. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Neil actually understands Aarohi' Karishma Sawant on her bond with Paras Priyadarshan, Neil and Aarohi's banter, and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 11:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Disha Patani gets troll on her dressing netizens are saying she is trying to copy in Nora Fatehi
MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani who is not only for her looks but also for acting has been grabbing the attention of the...
Shocking! Rakhi Sawant accuses Adil’s ex of separating them says “ They are people who are trying to separate us by sending my comedy videos to his parents and family so that they oppose our wedding I cry every day”
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines...
Too Hot To Handle! Tejasswi Prakash's latest flirtatious look will leave surely amaze you, take a look at her sexy pictures
MUMBAI :Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most celebrated and talented actresses in telly town. Her journey so far is...
Koffee with Karan Season 7 : Ooops! Did Karan Johar hint on Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday being a couple?
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host...
EXCLUSIVE! Sanjay Gurbaxani, Sparsh Walia, Tanuka Laghate and Srinivas Prasad Kiran JOIN the cast of Zee 5's Duranga
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the OTT world. Also read:...
Star Bharat launches a new show Ajooni
MUMBAI: Star Bharat is turning into one of the top platforms for interesting  and engrossing  content. Whether it's...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Disha Patani gets troll on her dressing netizens are saying she is trying to copy in Nora Fatehi
Shocking! Disha Patani gets troll on her dressing netizens are saying she is trying to copy in Nora Fatehi
Latest Video