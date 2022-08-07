AbhiRa GOALS! 'If you can't be the Abhimanyu Birla of my life, I don't want you', netizens trend Harshad Chopda for AbhiRa Ki Pehli Teej

Akshu comes down to have the Sargi prepared by Swarna. Abhimanyu will come down too and romance her in the absence of everyone. Akshara will blush at his actions. Soon, Manjiri arrives and the couple feels embarrassed. She will pull their legs as they were getting intimate in front of their mother.

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE! Twitterati state that Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Khelata is turning into a Male centric show, call out Akshara's monologue BIASED and support Shefali

The show has been doing great with the TRP ratings, as it has secured the second position in the BARC ratings. AbhiRa has been serving their fans with some utmost romantic moments and we bet fans aren't enough of it yet. 

Currently, While Abhi is asleep, Akshu comes down to have the Sargi prepared by Swarna. Abhimanyu will come down too and romance her in the absence of everyone. Akshara will blush at his actions. Soon, Manjiri arrives and the couple feels embarrassed. She will pull their legs as they were getting intimate in front of their mother.

Well, fans will now witness Abhimanyu keeping the fast for Akshara and even doing all those rituals that the wife does for Akshara. 

“Meri Akshu ke bhi toh salamti honi chahiyai”
We always see wives to pray for their husbands long life, it’s very rare we see a husband doing that but Abhi belief of doing everything together as he want that life in which his Akshu is with him #AbhiRa #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/cnikXTMWzY

— Burak_Harshad_love(@mahi_mehar_) July 8, 2022

From that accidental selfie by Akshara with Abhimanyu to their own taken selfie by Abhi with his Akshu...
PS- I need this selfie taken by HC#yrkkh #AbhiRa #Harshali pic.twitter.com/jg1pO8tBnC

— Naveksha (@Naveksha4) July 8, 2022

Harshad Chopda is such a wonderful actor, he will definitely make you feel like there's something wrong with Abhi's character while watching the show these days #yrkkh

— シ (@_sporsha_) July 8, 2022

dis boi has been through so much that he has to store this happy family moment in his phone bcoz it’ll disappear soon. after all this, some people still have the audacity to call him toxic live his life for a day, ull no wat is toxic#abhira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/arphUm87DP

— Abhira Birla (@BirlaAbhira) July 8, 2022

When we say he is the best ML. This is wat i mean. He is setting bars high yet agn.d fact he dint do any shw off ki akshu rakhegi to mai bhi rakhunga.he ws silently keeping d fast until akshu gave him his fav sweet. den it came out. Dis man is a gem.#yrkkh #AbhiRa #yrkkh3 pic.twitter.com/5jpZLaoq8l

— abhirayrkkh (@abhirayrkkh) July 8, 2022

Abhimanyu Birla raising the bars high
Him standing with his own Sieve and plate
He's a gem#yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/EEZEyOA8mz

—  (@justfavoritess) July 8, 2022

Are you all excited about AbhiRa's Pehli Teej? 

