AbhiRa Goals! Netizens can't stop DROOLING over Abhimanyu and Akshara's DREAMY ROMANCE in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read:DANCING QUEEN! Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant has left her fans wondering whether she shall have a dance performance for #AbhiRa Ki Pehli Teej in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhimanyu has hidden his condition from Akshara to prevent her from fussing over him as Akshara decides to focus on her dreams finally. Abhimanyu later realizes that his injury is more serious than he thought. He learns that the chances of recovery are pretty low. He distances himself from Akshara and makes her hate him without telling her the real problem. Manjiri notices Abhimnayu being unnecessarily aggressively with Akshara and condemns his actions.

Well now we come across one of the most romantic moments between Akshara and Abhimanyu and fans surely will see them together happy and not in grief as the current track indicates. Check out the BTS:

Aarohi is not able to take the setback in her medical career and she is taking out her anger on the Goenkas for always being supportive of Akshara while blaming her for everything. She will tag Kairav as a ‘Sautela Bhai’ due to his inability to understand her feelings and this will hurt Kairav as he has loved both Aarohi and Akshara equally. She will soon want to punish her entire family for her medical career is in shambles.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Neil actually understands Aarohi' Karishma Sawant on her bond with Paras Priyadarshan, Neil and Aarohi's banter, and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.