Abhiraaj Chawla to enter Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta's show Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: *TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are all set to turn producers. The duo is doing exceptionally well in their respective careers. However, Ravi and Sargun will be joining hands as they turn producers.

The couple who is working on their Punjabi films as Producers under the banner Dreamityata, have bagged their first show on the GEC channel, Colors titled Udaariyan.

ALSO READ: Ravi Dubey's major transformation will leave you stunned; CHECK OUT

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Abhiraaj Chawla will also be a part of the show.

Abhiraaj will be entering Udaariyan as the lead heroine's cousin.

Nothing much has been revealed about Abhiraaj's role but we are really excited to see him on the show.

Abhiraaj is ace writer Rajesh Chawla's son.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are unmissable in these cute pictures; Check Out!