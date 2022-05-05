AbhiRaKiShaadi: Abhimanyu and Akshara look ethereal as Bride and Groom, Goenkas and Birlas have an emotional moment in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: #AbhiRaKiShaadi: Fans spot Abhira before Abhimanyu does in Akshara's mehndi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Currently, Akshu and Abhi are now stuck in the balloon in a stormy situation. Abhi requests Akshu to remove her ghoonghat but she refuses and the duo has a dreamy dance moment recreating the iconic song Ghoonghat ki Aadh Se. They finally reach and rush to get ready for their wedding. Akshara comes dressed as Dulhan leaving everyone emotional while we see Manjari's dream come true with Abhimanyu dressed as the royal Dulha.

Akshara and Abhimanyu are ready for the wedding and how. The Birlas come with the Barat, and at the grand wedding, Abhi ditches the Ghodi and goes for his bike. He comes dancing to take Akshu while Akshu sees from the window and dances in the room waiting for the first ritual to begin.

Both the families have extremely emotional moments seeing Akshara and Abhimanyu ready for the wedding, as they look nothing less than King and Queen all set for a grand wedding. You wouldn't want to miss out on these emotional moments.

Check it out:

Are you all ready for the grand #AbhiRaKiShaadi?

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/spoiler-alert/massive-shock-abhimanyu-calls-abhirakishaadi-starplus-yeh-rishta-kya-kehlata-hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

