AbhiRaKiShaadi: Abhimanyu's Sehrabandi rasam shall leave not just Birlas' but all of you teary eyed in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: #AbhiRaKiShaadi: Fans spot Abhira before Abhimanyu does in Akshara's mehndi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.

Both the families have extremely emotional moments seeing Akshara and Abhimanyu ready for the wedding, as they look nothing less than King and Queen all set for a grand wedding. You wouldn't want to miss out on these emotional moments.

Well, Abhimanyu's sehrabandi rasam leaves the Birlas' emotional especially Harshvardhan and Manjari as seeing Abhi settle down was their dream which is finally coming true. This ritual makes them closer to the wedding, despite all the differences that Harshavardhan has with Akshara he is just so happy to see his son become a groom and how charming he looks in the outfit. Manjari has specially made the kalgi for him and she does the whole ritual on her own. These moments shall surely leave you teary eyed too.

Check it out:

Are you all ready for the grand #AbhiRaKiShaadi?

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCK! Abhimanyu calls off #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.