#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Akshara looks nothing less than an EMPRESS with this grand entry in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara's grand entry as the bride, the entry looks exactly like Priyanka Chopra's royal wedding with the long veil and princess entry. The attire is a combination of maroon and gold, her veil is equally long as Priyanka's. We can't wait to see this gorgeous moment.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 10:24
Akshara

MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.

Also read: ROMANTIC! Take a look at Abhira's top Romantic moments in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Well, we got hands-on with Akshara's grand entry as the bride. The entry looks exactly like Priyanka Chopra's royal wedding with the long veil and princess entry. The attire is a combination of maroon and gold, her veil is equally long as Priyanka's. We can't wait to see this gorgeous moment.

We had exclusively updated while putting Jaimala, Abhimanyu will go on his knees for Akshara to make her wear the haar. The moment looks absolutely gorgeous as the duo turns into a royal couple wowing their fans with some amazing scenes from #AbhiRa ki Shaadi.

Now, we found yet another glimpse of Akshara's grand entry for further rituals of the wedding, she will be brought in a royal palki. While she sits there like an Empress, there shall be background dancers and lamp lifters at her wedding. #AbhiRa's shaadi has indeed turned into a pompous affair.

Check out the entry-

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A post shared by *•.¸♡ Abhirajaan ♡¸.•* (@shivikaira567)

 

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCK! Abhimanyu calls off #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 10:24

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Manraj Singh Sarma bags a movie titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have seen how several...
OMG! Samrat stunned by Pakhi’s demand in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has a lot of drama in store for the...
Ouch! Akshay Kumar doing stunts with a comb is a MUST WATCH
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is a king of comedy and there's no denying that. The actor is super active on social media and...
'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa': Cheeru breathes his last
MUMBAI: The Monday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" started with Sayuri coming to the temple for the...
Exclusive! Patiala Babes fame Bharat Bhatia to enter in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Hidden Secrets! Gaurav Khanna reveals the biggest obsession of his ‘Anupamaa’ co-star Rupali Ganguly
MUMBAI: Anupamaa’s Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna often shares some BTS shots with his fans on his Instagram handle. The actor...
Recent Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Manraj Singh Sarma bags a movie titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Manraj Singh Sarma bags a movie titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga
Latest Video