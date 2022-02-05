AbhiRaKiShaadi: Akshara looks nothing less than an EMPRESS with this grand entry in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.

Also read: ROMANTIC! Take a look at Abhira's top Romantic moments in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Well, we got hands-on with Akshara's grand entry as the bride. The entry looks exactly like Priyanka Chopra's royal wedding with the long veil and princess entry. The attire is a combination of maroon and gold, her veil is equally long as Priyanka's. We can't wait to see this gorgeous moment.

We had exclusively updated while putting Jaimala, Abhimanyu will go on his knees for Akshara to make her wear the haar. The moment looks absolutely gorgeous as the duo turns into a royal couple wowing their fans with some amazing scenes from #AbhiRa ki Shaadi.

Now, we found yet another glimpse of Akshara's grand entry for further rituals of the wedding, she will be brought in a royal palki. While she sits there like an Empress, there shall be background dancers and lamp lifters at her wedding. #AbhiRa's shaadi has indeed turned into a pompous affair.

Check out the entry-

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCK! Abhimanyu calls off #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.