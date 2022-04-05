AbhiRaKiShaadi: Akshara's first glimpse as bride shall leave you spellbound; here's the song that will be played for her royal entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.

Well, we got hands-on with Akshara's grand entry as the bride, the entry looks exactly like Priyanka Chopra's royal wedding with the long veil and princess entry. The attire is a combination of maroon and gold, her veil is equally long as Priyanka's we can't wait to see this gorgeous moment.

We had exclusively updated While putting Jaimala, Abhimanyu will go on his knees for Akshara to make him wear the haar, the moment looks absolutely gorgeous as the duo turn into a royal couple gracing their fans with some amazing scenes from #AbhiRa ki Shaadi.

Now, have a look at the first glimpse of Akshara as the bride, you are surely going to be left spellbound looking at the gorgeous much. She dons the Kundan Matha Patti like an empress and her entry shall have Yeh Rishta's iconic song Meri Banno Pyari.

