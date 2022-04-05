#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Akshara's first glimpse as bride shall leave you spellbound; here's the song that will be played for her royal entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara will be brought in a royal palki, while she sits there like an Empress, there shall be background dancers and lamp lifters in her wedding. #AbhiRa's Shaadi has indeed turned into a pompous affair.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 16:57
#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Akshara's first glimpse as bride shall leave you spellbound; here's the song that will be played for her royal

MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.

Also read: ROMANTIC! Take a look at Abhira's top Romantic moments in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Well, we got hands-on with Akshara's grand entry as the bride, the entry looks exactly like Priyanka Chopra's royal wedding with the long veil and princess entry. The attire is a combination of maroon and gold, her veil is equally long as Priyanka's we can't wait to see this gorgeous moment. 

We had exclusively updated While putting Jaimala, Abhimanyu will go on his knees for Akshara to make him wear the haar, the moment looks absolutely gorgeous as the duo turn into a royal couple gracing their fans with some amazing scenes from #AbhiRa ki Shaadi. 

Now, have a look at the first glimpse of Akshara as the bride, you are surely going to be left spellbound looking at the gorgeous much. She dons the Kundan Matha Patti like an empress and her entry shall have Yeh Rishta's iconic song Meri Banno Pyari. 

Check it out: 

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCK! Abhimanyu calls off #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
1
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 16:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Trend Alert! Shararas or palazzo pant suits: What does Hina Khan look better in?
MUMBAI; TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read:...
Spy Bahu: Tit-for-Tat! Sejal gives a befitting reply to Alisha
MUMBAI: 'Spy Bahu', which airs on Colors, is filled with suspense, drama, and thrill. Sejal is shown as a naive girl,...
Shocking! Sudha praises Diya a lot to make Palki insecure in Star Plus’ Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily soap ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ started with an amazing storyline. It is getting more...
Anupamaa: Oh NO! Leela is suspicious about Hansmukh’s tension, while Anupamaa and Anuj plan for a date
MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate...
Spy Bahu: Oops! Alisha passes derogatory remarks to Sejal for coming close to Yohan
MUMBAI: 'Spy Bahu', which airs on Colors, is filled with suspense, drama, and thrill. Sejal is shown as a naive girl,...
WOAH! Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly unveils this secret about Anuj; check out the nickname she gave him
MUMBAI: #MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on the television currently, fans are not only sending...
Recent Stories
OMG! Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor accuses Anil Kapoor of "stealing" this
OMG! Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor accuses Anil Kapoor of "stealing" this
Latest Video