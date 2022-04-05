#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Fans spot Abhira before Abhimanyu does in Akshara's mehndi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara calls Abhi and he reveals he has reached the temple, and on the call, he reveals that even Aarohi is here. Aaru and Abhi end up in an argument first but for Akshu's sake, he avoids it. They begin searching for the lehenga and Aarohi hurts her leg.
MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.

The wedding is surely going to be a pompous affair, we have already updated the fans about her lehenga, Abhimanyu's first look and also the first look of Birlas and Goenkas from the wedding. All of them exude royalty with their attire as well as the venue and its decor.

Fans notice Akshara's mehndi and even before Abhimanyu finds his name in it, they have already found Abhira written on her hand. Well, just as unique the duo is in the show, her mehndi is also as unique depicting their love story and all those moments that left the fans awestruck. Check out the mehndi: 

In the upcoming episode, amid the taunts, Akshara rushes outside and prays that Kanhaji must show her a way out to bring Abhi and the way comes right in front of her. She sees a hot air balloon and rushes to bring Abhi. She throws a mala on him and signals Abhi to come up. She is still wearing the ghoonghat though. On the other hand, Mahima tells that she doesn't think the wedding will happen. This leaves the Goenkas tensed. Akshu and Abhi are now stuck in the balloon in a stormy situation. Is this the sign that they will reach soon?

What will happen now?

