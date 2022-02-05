AbhiRaKiShaadi: Netizens applaud the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for shooting in Rajasthan during the summer time

MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.

Shooting in Rajasthan in this weather is indeed one of the most challenging tasks and the whole cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is there that too shooting a wedding sequence with such heavy jewellery and heavy attires. More than the family members #AbhiRa are all the time seen in such heavy costumes such as Lehengas and Sherwanis it would surely be extremely difficult for them too as most of those sequences are outside near the pool area and lawn.

Fans wish them health and applaud them for working in such difficult conditions and bringing the best shots for the viewers.

Currently, in the show, Akshara comes crying and tells them that Aarohi forgot to take the lehenga and Abhimanyu taunts her by saying she isn't worth giving any responsibility. He assures her that he will find her lehenga and come. Abhimanyu rushes while Mahima taunts Akshara for sending the groom for her lehenga.

On the call, Abhimanyu reveals that he has reached the temple, and later, he exclaims that even Aarohi is here. What actually happened to the lehenga? Why is Abhi in the temple?

