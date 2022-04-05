AbhiRaKiShaadi: Netizens ask 'Sachmein Shaadi hogayi kya' after seeing Pranali flaunting the sindoor look with Harshad Chopda at Jaipur Airport

MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.

The wedding is surely going to be a pompous affair, we have already updated the fans about her lehenga, Abhimanyu's first look and also the first look of Birlas and Goenkas from the wedding. All of them exude royalty with their attire as well as the venue and its decor.

Now, fans spot AbhiRa aka Harshad and Pranali at the airport after shooting the wedding sequence. The netizens ask whether they have actually got married as Pranali was spotted with sindoor, check out fans' reactions:

Have a look at Pranali and Harshad's picture:

In the upcoming episode, amid the taunts, Akshara rushes outside and prays that Kanhaji must show her a way out to bring Abhi and the way comes right in front of her. She sees a hot air balloon and rushes to bring Abhi. She throws a mala on him and signals Abhi to come up. She is still wearing the ghoonghat though. On the other hand, Mahima tells that she doesn't think the wedding will happen. This leaves the Goenkas tensed. Akshu and Abhi are now stuck in the balloon in a stormy situation. Is this the sign that they will reach soon?

What will happen now?

