AbhiRaKiShaadi: These moments in the grand Shaadi are absolutely unmissable in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCK! Akshara takes the blame of Manjari's accident to save Aarohi; families are left in shock in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Currently, Aarohi goes to get Akshara, she gets emotional seeing how pretty she looks and in a few moments she will not be a Goenka anymore. Aaru helps Akshara get rid of wedding blues and both sisters head to see the Birlas. The Goenkas prank them by Aarohi bringing a guy dressed as Dulhan who begins to do ghoomar, Harshvardhan fears like last time she would begin calling him Harshu. The Birlas are tired of waiting for Akshu, just when Mahima taunts them, Akshara makes a grand entry.



In the upcoming episode, Akshara's veil is all filmy with #AbhiKiAkshu written on it. Abhimanyu is head over heels seeing her, they have a little emotional moment and after the grand Varmala, he carries her to the mandap for further rituals. We had exclusively updated about Akshara's special surprise for Abhi. She will perform a song for him, thanking him for coming into her life and staying.

Well, there are two major moments that are surely the most unmissable from #AbhiRaKiShaadi, Akshara will keep Kartik and Naira's frame in the wedding mandap while Abhimanyu and Akshara take pheres. Aarohi becomes a vital part of their wedding as she ties the gatbandhan for Abhimanyu and Akshara. Abhi finally moves on from the past and makes peace with Aaru.

Check it out:

Are you all ready for the grand #AbhiRaKiShaadi?

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCK! Abhimanyu calls off #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.