AbhiRaKiShaadi: Viewers laud the makers for the cinematic portrayal of AbhiRa's Haldi Performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCK! Abhimanyu calls off #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We already updated the fans about Akshara's grand entry, well, currently in the show we see a grand performance by the Birlas and Goenkas in #AbhiRa's haldi, amid the performance shots we saw an amazing integration of previous Abhira moments and here we see a stunning cinematic integration of shots that were previously either shot alone or just with the family and now both Akshara and Abhimanyu are added to these lovely moments. Check out the netizens' reaction:

Our #HarShali

Ma Sha Allah Slaying in each and every look

Evil eyes off #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/DlqSyr2Ygt — (@AbhiraStan) May 2, 2022

What a surprise ..



They are recreating every dance step..

And this "Mojja hi Mojja" dance seq is definitely a Seetiiii Maarrrr#yrkkh #AbhiRaKiShaadi #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/xQ4Vhp21FQ — Annu ( Team Baaratieeee ) (@Annusha21) May 2, 2022

Still wondering how they came up with the idea of filming Mauja hi Mauja sequence little by little ever since #AbhiRa confessed to each other!!!!! #AbhiRaKiShaadi #AbhiRaInJaipur#AbhiRaKiHaldi#YRKKH pic.twitter.com/JufpUBaZ6z — SWARNALI || Team Ladke Wale (@itiswarnali) May 2, 2022

I'm still stuck here thankyou to whole team , choreographer and maker's for this dance sequence we fans really enjoyed this mauja hi mauja a lottt #AbhiRa #AbhiRaKiShaadi #yrkkh

Abhira ki haldi pic.twitter.com/fMcfpJcg8S — abhira vibes (@hemanshi_rathod) May 2, 2022

Currently, While putting Jaimala, Abhimanyu will go on his knees for Akshara to make him wear the haar, the moment looks absolutely gorgeous as the duo turn into a royal couple gracing their fans with some amazing scenes from #AbhiRa ki Shaadi.

We revealed Akshara's grand entry for further rituals of the wedding, she will be brought in a royal palki, while she sits there like an Empress, there shall be background dancers and lamp lifters in her wedding. #AbhiRa's Shaadi has indeed turned into a pompous affair.

Are you all excited about the wedding?

Also read: ROMANTIC! Take a look at Abhira's top Romantic moments in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.