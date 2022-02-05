#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Viewers laud the makers for the cinematic portrayal of AbhiRa's Haldi Performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.
Also read: MASSIVE SHOCK! Abhimanyu calls off #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
We already updated the fans about Akshara's grand entry, well, currently in the show we see a grand performance by the Birlas and Goenkas in #AbhiRa's haldi, amid the performance shots we saw an amazing integration of previous Abhira moments and here we see a stunning cinematic integration of shots that were previously either shot alone or just with the family and now both Akshara and Abhimanyu are added to these lovely moments. Check out the netizens' reaction:
This bit#yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/zEETcISnk2— (@_Aviothic) May 2, 2022
I LOVED THIS SHOT!!!#Yrkkh | #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/hGVZ7snP5W— Diyaaa (@creationz999) May 2, 2022
Our #HarShali— (@AbhiraStan) May 2, 2022
Ma Sha Allah Slaying in each and every look
Evil eyes off #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/DlqSyr2Ygt
What a surprise ..— Annu ( Team Baaratieeee ) (@Annusha21) May 2, 2022
They are recreating every dance step..
And this "Mojja hi Mojja" dance seq is definitely a Seetiiii Maarrrr#yrkkh #AbhiRaKiShaadi #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/xQ4Vhp21FQ
Still wondering how they came up with the idea of filming Mauja hi Mauja sequence little by little ever since #AbhiRa confessed to each other!!!!! #AbhiRaKiShaadi #AbhiRaInJaipur#AbhiRaKiHaldi#YRKKH pic.twitter.com/JufpUBaZ6z— SWARNALI || Team Ladke Wale (@itiswarnali) May 2, 2022
See !!!— Bhavna (@bhavnababu2004) May 2, 2022
Abhi and Akshu giving the sameee expressions but in different instances !
Pic Credit-@SpiritOfJoy_#yrkkh #AbhiRaKiShaadi #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/p70CDqGwos
I'm still stuck here thankyou to whole team , choreographer and maker's for this dance sequence we fans really enjoyed this mauja hi mauja a lottt #AbhiRa #AbhiRaKiShaadi #yrkkh— abhira vibes (@hemanshi_rathod) May 2, 2022
Abhira ki haldi pic.twitter.com/fMcfpJcg8S
Currently, While putting Jaimala, Abhimanyu will go on his knees for Akshara to make him wear the haar, the moment looks absolutely gorgeous as the duo turn into a royal couple gracing their fans with some amazing scenes from #AbhiRa ki Shaadi.
We revealed Akshara's grand entry for further rituals of the wedding, she will be brought in a royal palki, while she sits there like an Empress, there shall be background dancers and lamp lifters in her wedding. #AbhiRa's Shaadi has indeed turned into a pompous affair.
Are you all excited about the wedding?
Also read: ROMANTIC! Take a look at Abhira's top Romantic moments in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
Add new comment