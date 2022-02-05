#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Viewers laud the makers for the cinematic portrayal of AbhiRa's Haldi Performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara will be brought in a royal palki, while she sits there like an Empress, there shall be background dancers and lamp lifters in her wedding. #AbhiRa's Shaadi has indeed turned into a pompous affair.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 18:13
MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.

We already updated the fans about Akshara's grand entry, well, currently in the show we see a grand performance by the Birlas and Goenkas in #AbhiRa's haldi, amid the performance shots we saw an amazing integration of previous Abhira moments and here we see a stunning cinematic integration of shots that were previously either shot alone or just with the family and now both Akshara and Abhimanyu are added to these lovely moments. Check out the netizens' reaction: 

Currently, While putting Jaimala, Abhimanyu will go on his knees for Akshara to make him wear the haar, the moment looks absolutely gorgeous as the duo turn into a royal couple gracing their fans with some amazing scenes from #AbhiRa ki Shaadi. 

We revealed Akshara's grand entry for further rituals of the wedding, she will be brought in a royal palki, while she sits there like an Empress, there shall be background dancers and lamp lifters in her wedding. #AbhiRa's Shaadi has indeed turned into a pompous affair.  

Are you all excited about the wedding? 

