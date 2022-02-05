#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Yeh Rishta's Akshara and Abhimanyu's Bidaai sequence shall surely leave you in tears

Akshara will be brought in a royal palki, while she sits there like an Empress, there shall be background dancers and lamp lifters in her wedding. #AbhiRa's Shaadi has indeed turned into a pompous affair.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 18:55
#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Yeh Rishta's Akshara and Abhimanyu's Bidaai sequence shall surely leave you in tears

MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCK! Abhimanyu calls off #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Well, we got hands-on with Akshara's grand entry as the bride, the entry looks exactly like Priyanka Chopra's royal wedding with the long veil and princess entry. The attire is a combination of maroon and gold, her veil is equally long as Priyanka's we can't wait to see this gorgeous moment. 

We had exclusively updated While putting Jaimala, Abhimanyu will go on his knees for Akshara to make him wear the haar, the moment looks absolutely gorgeous as the duo turn into a royal couple gracing their fans with some amazing scenes from #AbhiRa ki Shaadi. 

Earlier, we found yet another glimpse of Akshara's grand entry for further rituals of the wedding, she will be brought in a royal palki. While she sits there like an Empress, there shall be background dancers and lamp lifters at her wedding. #AbhiRa's Shaadi has indeed turned into a pompous affair.

Now we got our hands on the footage of AbhiRa's Bidaai sequence, we can't wait to see how the close-ups would leave the viewers extremely emotional. 

Check it out: 

Are you all excited about the wedding? 

Also read: ROMANTIC! Take a look at Abhira's top Romantic moments in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 18:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
What! Lakshmi aka Aishwarya turns into a thief, steals this thing of Rishi aka Rohit
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Exclusive! Ritu Chaudhary Seth aka Aparna of Imlie reveals why she quit the show, shares a special message for Sumbul
MUMBAI: Ritu Chaudhary Seth is a well-known actress in the field of television. She rose to fame with her role as...
Exclusive! I did not know Rajshree, but I had seen her performance, and she is a fabulous actor: Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan’s Cezanne Khan
MUMBAI: Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan is an Indian television serial produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor...
Exclusive! “This is a Universal subject because there is no language for pets” Lalit Prabhakar on his upcoming web series Pet Puraan
MUMBAI: Actor Lalit Prabhakar has been in the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting contribution, we...
Exclusive! Patiala Babes fame Sandhya Shungloo to enter in Star Plus’ Ye Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Love Is In The Air! Here’s how Anupamaa and Anuj relived their college memories
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on...
Recent Stories
Huge update! Mithun Chakraborty back home from the hospital
Huge update! Mithun Chakraborty back home from the hospital
Latest Video