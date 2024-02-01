Abhishek Duhan’s travel stories are to die for! Here’s why

Abhishek

MUMBAI: Mandali Actor Abhishek Duhan loves to travel and experience new things. His travel stories during the lockdown are indeed interesting and need to be heard!

“During the lockdown period, initially, I got the chance to travel. I was in Goa, though I didn't have any money, but somehow, I managed to do that. And many people wonder how I pulled that off. But, yes, I have people who love me a lot. I did that. So, there was this boxer, MMA fighter, Bonnie. She was setting up her gym at that point in time. Tribal Warrior is the name of that gym. And I was just simply, I asked her that, okay, I'll help you in setting it up. And it was fun. I helped her. And eventually, I became part of that group. And I was there doing MMA for two months. And then I headed towards Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. I was there, and it was so beautiful, empty because it was locked down. So not much of a crowd was there. So, I really had fun there. I was meditating. I was lying down in Ganga. It was the most beautiful experience I ever had. In fact, I went to Neelkandh too,” he says.

He adds, “Then I went to Guwahati, Kamakhya Maa, which was very spiritual. My Jiju and my sister lived there. And then I went to see the cavaliers and rhinos. For the very first time in my life, I saw rhinos in front of my eyes, wild and free. Oh, my goodness! That was the most beautiful feeling. They were so massive, so big, so beautiful. And then I got to know about animal poaching and everything. Like, people do that all over the world. And I think that's the worst thing people do.”
 
He also travelled to Kashi recently. “For the promotion of my upcoming Film Mandali, I got a chance to visit Kashi and experience the vibrant culture there. I've always dreamt of visiting Kashi, a place that holds a special significance in my heart, it was the most important destination in my life, I have always wanted to go there, but never got a chance. It was a short trip, I was there from the morning till the evening. I went to Ganga Ghat and got a chance to see Kashivishwanath. Namah Parvati Pataye Har Har Mahadev. Bholenath is in my heart and I always wanted to be there and Mahadev called me. It was the most beautiful and spiritual experience. The thought of being there, wandering like a baba for at least a month, brings me immense joy. The serene Ganga Ghats and the spiritual atmosphere make it a destination I've longed to explore. Kashi is the next stop on my list, and I look forward to immersing myself in its beauty and tranquillity,” he says.

And what is next? “Well, I'm thinking about Kerala. I really want to visit because it's lush green, especially during the rainy season. I'm excited about the Ayurvedic massages and the backwaters. I'm hoping to experience a sense of peace there. That's what I have in mind for my next adventure.”

Abhishek Duhan
