Abhishek Gupta and Guru Saran Tiwari bag &TV’s Laal Ishq

MUMBAI: It’s raining exclusive news on TellyChakkar.com!

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates on &TV’s Laal Ishq.

Recently, we reported about Kunal Bakshi and Rajiv Kumar bagging different episodes of Laal Ishq.

Now, the latest update is that actor Abhishek Gupta and Guru Saran Tiwari have been finalised for yet another spine-chilling episode of supernatural show, Laal Ishq, which will be produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms.

Abhishek Gupta was seen in ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat while Guru Saran Tiwari is also seen in SAB TV’s Baal Veer.

We couldn’t connect with both the actors for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.