Abhishek Kapur Visits Hometown Delhi for Celebrating New Year's Eve

MUMBAI : New Year's is almost here and the world is lit up with feelings of excitement, love and togetherness. In many countries, families often gather together for a special feast on this night, enjoying traditional dishes alongwith sweet laughter of their close ones. Actor Abhishek Kapur, whose family is in Delhi has decided to part ways with the year with them. The actor is in his hometown and has been there for a couple of days.

New Year's Eve is a night that brings children and parents together, makes family dinners special and memorable and reminds us to drop a text to our forgotten friends.

The actor took to his Instagram sharing pictures with his lovely mother upon arriving home. He informed his fans about heading to Delhi for the holidays in a post captioned,

"After an action packed year...it's time to head home for few days and make memories with friends &family. See ya soon Delhi !!!"

He says, "The decorations, the lights, and mostly the feelings of overwhelming love and emotion upon meeting family and friends makes New Year's really special for me. Home is where the best of the festivals and days feel even better. Since I stay in Mumbai now ...it feels superb to go back home to Delhi and spend time with family and old friends. It's a much needed and exciting annual break from shoot where make plans to go out and meet as many people as I can and eat Delhi food."