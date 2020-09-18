Abhishek Kumar to enter Sony Entertainment Television Indiawaali Maa

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indiawaali Maa has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for its heart touching storyline and powerful performance by the actors. As seen so far, viewers has witnessed that Kaku is going all out to save her son from the financial crunch that is coming on his way.

In the coming episodes, the audience will also witness, none other than Abhishek Kumar, who is playing the role of Sagar, Rohan's business partner and friend who would be helping Rohan in every step as he knows if Rohan makes a profit then he would automatically make a profit.

Abhishek is a popular face in the world of advertisement, he has appeared in more than 200 commercials and now making a television debut in the show.

On being a part of Indiawaali Maa, Abhishek expresses his excitement and says, “ I feel so lucky to be a part of a show like Indiawaali Maa. This is my first TV show and I am excited and nervous at the same time. I am all set to give my 200 percent and I hope people love my character. And I am really thankful to Sony for giving me such a great opportunity”

