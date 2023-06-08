Abhishek Malik ensures he works out regularly, be it in a gym or on the sets of his show Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s immensely popular primetime drama Kumkum Bhagya has kept its audience hooked with intriguing twists and turns in Ranbir's (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) lives. The viewers recently witnessed how Prachi got married to Akshay (Abhishek Malik) for the custody of her daughter, Khushi (Trisha Rohatgi). And in the upcoming episodes, the audience will get to watch how Akshay’s bua (Utkarsha Naik) is instigating him against Prachi. While Ranbir is heartbroken because Prachi got married to someone else, during the Teej celebrations,  Ranbir decides to marry Akshay’s sister Mihika (Aafreen Dabestani), but accidentally ends up putting sindoor in Prachi’s maang.

While the ongoing sequence of the show is witnessing some high-octane drama, the actors have been working endlessly to give their best to the audience. And amidst the hectic shoot schedule, it gets very difficult for the actors to take out time to workout. But the popular actor Abhishek Malik believes in staying fit and healthy, no matter where he is. He works out regularly, be it in a gym or on the sets of his show Kumkum Bhagya. Apart from following a diet and going to the gym, Abhishek ensures to utilize his time and workout in his break time on the set.  

Abhishek Malik mentioned, “I have been a fitness enthusiast and always believe in working out to stay fit, but due to my hectic schedule, I don’t get much time to go to the gym regularly. Hence, I have decided to work out on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya. I personally believe that if you want to look a certain way, then you have to follow a particular diet and work out whenever you get time. Since I am not able to follow the daily workout routine, I take out time during lunch and evening breaks to do some push ups, pull ups, stretching, and many more, which is feasible on set. I feel doing this regularly is helping me to stay fit.”

While Abhishek has been keeping himself fit, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness how Akshay and Mihika will react to Ranbir putting Sindoor in Prachi's maang. Will Prachi and Ranbir ever be able to reunite?
 
To find out, tune into Kumkum Bhagya, every day, at 9 pm, only on Zee TV!

