Abhishek Nigam comes to Jannat Zubair's rescue; she thanks him for it

MUMBAI: We get to hear about lots of cases of eve-teasing these days, and social media is one such platform where people voice their opinions on this dreadful issue.

While we have seen commoners and celebs being quite vocal about it, several movies, short films, web-series and many other documentaries are being made on the same.

However, some celebs like Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, among others have shared several videos on the same which not only make people aware, but also tell them how to be positive in such things.

The latest video that has been shared by Jannat Zubair on the same issue also stars Abhishek Nigam, brother of popular TV actor Siddharth Nigam.

The video is based on eve-teasing and how Abhishek comes to Jannat's rescue. The video starts with a few boys following Jannat and she seems to be very scared. But just a few steps ahead was Abhishek Nigam, who comes to her rescue and makes her feel secure.

Jannat who looked all scared couldn't stop her tears while Abhishek's expressions show how responsible he was to make a girl feel secure and the dedication in his eyes is winning hearts.

Take a look at the video:

These few seconds of the video have given a great lesson to all the boys. It is a boy's responsibility to make the girl feel secure.

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comment section.