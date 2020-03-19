Abhishek Nigam’s new song is out!

MUMBAI: Abhishek Nigam is well known for his roles in Chandra Nandini, Paramavtar Shri Krishna, and Akbar Rakht Se Takht Ka Safar. The actor released his music video titled Sun Le Saathiya today.

The song stars Abhishek Nigam and Gima Ashi in the leads and is a romantic track. It has been crooned by Stebin Ben and produced by Zee Music Company. The music is composed by Amjad Nadam Ameer.

Have a look at the video, and tell us what you think.