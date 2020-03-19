News

Abhishek Nigam’s new song is out!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Mar 2020 07:38 PM

MUMBAI: Abhishek Nigam is well known for his roles in Chandra Nandini, Paramavtar Shri Krishna, and Akbar Rakht Se Takht Ka Safar. The actor released his music video titled Sun Le Saathiya today.

The song stars Abhishek Nigam and Gima Ashi in the leads and is a romantic track. It has been crooned by Stebin Ben and produced by Zee Music Company. The music is composed by Amjad Nadam Ameer.
Have a look at the video, and tell us what you think.

Tags Abhishek Nigam Chandra Nandini Paramavtar Shri Krishna Akbar Rakht Se Takht Ka Safar Zee Music Company Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here