Abhishek Rawat: Playing Manav taught me that the smallest things in life can make you happy

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Rawat, who is seen as Manav in the show 'Kaamnaa', opened up about the upcoming sequence in which Manav's love for his wife Akanksha forces him to take a bribe.

He said: "There is this popular saying - 'love ke liye kuch bhi karega!' (will do anything for love). Manav Bajpai who is a straightforward man, is facing the same quandary, where he has to go against his own principles and agrees to take a bribe, all because he wants to see his wife happy. Playing Manav's character has taught me that the smallest things in life are enough to be happy and we should cherish every moment."

In the upcoming sequence, Vaibhav Kapoor's (Manav Gohil) obsession for Akanksha (played by Chandni Sharma), will create new problems for the couple. It will cause more trouble for Manav as he is caught up in a tricky situation.

The actor shared how he felt while shooting for the particular sequence and said: "Shooting for this particular scene did leave a weird impression on me because the feeling that one goes through when he has to bow down to do something that is against his will is really difficult and sad.

"It's as if his whole world trembled. I am sure when one watches this scene they too will experience the same feeling. But, as the story moves forward, he will self-reflect on the man he is becoming. What he does next is something to watch out for. I would like to conclude by saying 'picture abhi baaki hai mere dost (entire picture is remaining)'."

The daily soap 'Kaamnaa' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE : IANS