Abir and Mishti vow to bring Kunal and Kuhu close in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Risthey Hai Pyaar Ke has been winning hearts and charts from the time of its launch.



The makers at Director's Kut Productions have been keeping viewers hooked with its interesting plot and generating a lot of curiosity among the audience.



Soon, Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) will come to know about Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam) and Kunal (Ritvik Arora) facing trouble in their married life.



Meanwhile, Kunal has approached a lawyer to prepare his divorce papers.



However, Abir and Mishti decide to bring both of them close. Abhi informs the family members about visiting Mumbai and asks Kunal and Kuhu to join him so that get some private time together.



Left with no choice, Kunal agrees.



Will Abir and Mishti succeed in bringing Kunal and Kuhu close?