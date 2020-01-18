Abir ask Mishti to help him :Ye Rishte Hai Pyar Ke :17 January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Mishti remembers Abir's gift flashback she remembers about bangle she laughs when abir teases her that she is not able to make round bangles. Varsha is in Mishti's room Mishti is back to reality Varsha says can you tey this for me she sits and she tells her that I am happy that you are getting married to Nishant no one can keep you happy like him. Varsha praises her and tells get ready and come down. Nishant is looking for his mother he asks Vishambar were is my mother Mishti is looking for family members she questions herself is Jasmeet Chachi is angry with her. Vishambar says to Nishant that I don't know, I am waiting for music and music is on and Vishambar and Shaurya starts dancing everyone joins them. Mishti says I am happy that everyone is happy. Nishant asks Mishti what are you thinking? she replies that I will not break your trust. Abir and Kunal discuss that will Mishit agree he says don't know if Kuhu was in her place she would have denied. Abir says I lucky to have you all in my life.

Kuhu bring clothes for AbirKunal and tells them you are next. are you ready Kunal says no she asks why he says I am afraid of your dad she says you are used to this because your mom is also acting as the villain and she says sorry abir says it's ok you are part of the team were we call her bigben? Shaurya comes to search Kuhu Abir Kunal hides themself Ketki saves Kuhu.

Menakshi visit Parul in jail Parul asks Menakshi what is her fault that you send me to jailed I promised you that I will be by your side what every happens Menakshi says that you are helping me what did you think I came here to give you food, I came here to say thank you. she says because you are here Abir has no choice he has to marry a girl of my choice. I am sorry to put you in this mess she continues that he loves you more than me. Parul ask for how long I have to stay here she says till Abir gets ready to marry a girl of my choice she says I know my son he is not like his father and he will not look at any other women once he gets married she says once Abir gets married Mishti chapter will be closed forever. Parul request Menakshi that I am ok to stay here for life long but accept Abir Mishti's relationship Mishti is best for Abir she has always stood up for truth secondly Mishti is a reason for Abir's happiness. Menakshi gets angry and warns Parul that no one will connect Abir's name with Mishti.

Kuhu says now its time for a big performance she introduces Ketki she has a surprise for us Kuhu tells that song will be played on your headphones you have to dance accordingly and we have experts to join us. Abir dressed in different outfit offers Mishti headphones and says nice bangles she says thanks music starts everyone is dancing. Wuhu is dancing and Mishti joins her she is about to fall down Abir comes to save her she recognizes Abir and tells him to leave Abir warns her that either you come for 5 mins or else I will come in front of your Badepapa Mishti tell Nishant that I will be back Nishant gets suspicious. abir gets a call from Meenakshi were are you Abir Ladki wale are present still there is time to save He says I am going to take the big decision for someone I love so much Mishti says I am getting married to Nishant stop it. he teteMenakshi's threat he says that because of this decision my life would totally change. if I fight for that person the It will ruin my life and if I fight for myself it will ruin her life please tell me what to do she tells Abir that you have always fought for your family and I was fighting for truth. I don't know who won battel but I am done Abir tells that what happened to your wheel power she say you were my strength she tell Abir that you cannot change truth she says that truth is that you left me you can't change that and look at me I am still standing here and listening but now I am done and Mishti tries to leave. He says thank you for helping I will take the truth with me and he returns bangle to her he says this bangle will tell you never give up. Mishti leaves Abir to tell himself that as always you are right I can't take this decision in emotions i will not listen to my heart