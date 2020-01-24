Abir asks for chance Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar ke 23rd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Maheshwari's gets ready to visit Temple Nishant thank her, Mishti recalls Abir Proposing her in this temple. Abir recites a poem which means he will try to win his love. Abir and Mishti are in the same Place they recall their cute moments when Abir decides to leave. Nishant and Mishti start the rituals of Mauli pooja and Mishti tells her that this is a fresh start. Parekh taunts her for her sacrifice. Abir supports her and Parekh gets insulted. Abir tells them Nishant is good and best suitable unlike them who got married then to save their relationship with us was getting married. Abir Mishti gets one romantic moment.

Nishant is waiting. Vishambat tells Mishti that she is Proud of her that she made the right choice. Abir tries to explain her /but she refuses to listen he grabs her hand Nishant sees that she manages to leave. Nishant confronts Abir asks him what game she is playing with him . he tells him she chooses family over him Nishant gets furious. Abir warns him he knows his truth. Nishant gets shocked. Abir asks him to let him tell Mishti this truth. Nishant asks what will happen if she doesn’t change her decision even after knowing about this. Abir tells Nishant that this temple is the same where they confessed love to each other and he will promise in this same place that he will never come in front of Mishti if she refuses him after he tells her the truth.

On the other hand, Mishti asks Kuhu where is Nishant. Kuhu notices she has lost her Mauli damage and asks her to find it or else Jasmeet will get mad. Jasmeet comes and asks her to find the mauli or else it will be inauspicious. Nishant comes and says that he has the Mauli. He then distracts everybody saying that he wants a red color invitation card not chocolate color. Jasmeet and Kuhu leave to decide another invitation card. Mishti is about to speak but Nishant stops her recalling Abir’s words. He asks Mishti to talk alone with him. Nishant ties Mauli on Mishti’s wrist. Mishti apologizes for meeting Abir who wanted to talk to her but she didn’t listen to him. Nishant says he wants to talk about this only.