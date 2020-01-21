Abir tells Nishant not to marry Mishti :yeh rishtey hain pyaar ke : 21st January 2020

MUMBAI: Mishti takes Jasmeet in car for Nannu’s surprise. Varsha says that if abir will not come here then we all will be happy. Jasmeet likes the Nannu’s surprise. Mishti tells her that he knew that she will like . Mishti goes to park her car. Menakshi tries to influence Jasmeet and Nannu but he tells we don’t need your advice and they leave Jasmeet tells him that I want to go home. Nannu Invites Abir for Mehendi he tells him that we will see that whom she will choose He tells him to stop this marriage he says no.Abir tries to tell him that this love and anger is just for him and he can be with her as friend.

Kunal goes to Parul’s room and gets emotional he takes care of her and collides with Abir he tells him Nishant invited him for Mehendi, I told him not to marry but he disagreed Kunal feels that he will insult you He says he is good man he says time will show. Kuhu tells Abir and Kunal not to hide anything from me. Abir tells her he will not force her to choose between him and her family and he don’t want her to lie for him in front of her family.

Nishant tries to make Jasmeet happy. Nishant talks to himself that Mishti is with her and Abir will lose forever. Nishant and Mishti sits to apply Mehndi. Kuhu ask Kunal about Abir he don’t know Nishant wants Abir to come and lose. Music plays and everyone dance. The servant says someone is waiting for you outside. Rajshri goes to see. Abir calls her out. He says I made a big mistake, forgive me please. She goes to hold him. Vishwamber calls her out. Kunal goes to help Varsha. Nanu jokes. Nannu asks what excuse did you get today. Kunal says I have come to apologize, sorry for everything, I know sorry is a small word, I don’t know big words, I m ashamed. Nannu says its done, where is Abir. Kunal says I don’t know. Abir says your tears have said everything, I realized I made a big mistake by coming here. Rajshri says your coming is not wrong, but this time is wrong, its too late. Abir says no, don’t say this, you called me your son, can’t you forgive my one mistake.