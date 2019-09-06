News

About 90% aspiring actors don’t have work, says Ram Kapoor

MUMBAI: Ram Kapoor is a well-known film and television personality. The actor is known for TV shows such as Bade Ache Lagte Hain and Kasamh Se. His film projects include Student Of The Year and Mere Dad Ki Maruti. However, like many, he too had his share of struggle when he started off. 

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when he was asked if it was smooth when he started off, the actor said, “During the initial five to eight years of my career, I was just one more name out of thousands. There were times when I didn’t have any work for six months and wasn’t making enough money. But, I transformed my situation and made it big for me.”

Ram was further asked if he finds today’s times more challenging for actors, he opined, “It’s extremely tough, especially for aspiring actors to get work. Apparently, about 90 percent of them don’t have any work. They spend their whole life giving auditions. I think a mere two percent manage to make a successful career.”

