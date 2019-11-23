Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein to air from THIS date

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefims’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, one of Star Plus’ most loved shows, will soon bid adieu to the audience. Fans of the show are disappointed with the development but also excited to watch its replacement titled Yeh Hai Chahatein, which will star Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead roles.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will shut shop on December 20th, and Yeh Hai Chahatein will premiere on December 23rd at the same time slot on Star Plus.

The new characters of Yeh Hai Chahatein will be introduced by Divyanka and Karan. Apart from Abrar and Sargun, Aishwarya Sakhuja will also be seen in the project. Well, we are sure that the spin-off will be loved by the audience as much as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is.