ACCIDENT: Contestant FAILS MISERABLY while trying to pull off a FIRE STUNT on India’s Got Talent; Fire Brigade rushed to the sets…WATCH PROMO!

MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is a platform where people from across the country are given a platform to showcase whatever they feel is unique to them. The performances are all different from one another.

While some are dance and musical acts, there are choreographed stunts as well performed by some groups.

In the new promo of the show, Pritam Nath, the contestant, explains his stunt to the judges. He tells them he will lock himself up inside the house which will then be set on fire. He adds he has to come out before the house gets completely burned.

However, when his stunt begins, he is shown helpless and unable to set himself free. A panicked Badshah says, "TV mein kuch dikhayai nahi de raha mujhe (I can't see anything on TV)." Meanwhile, Pritam Nath yells for help.

Badshah rushes from his seat to press the buzzer to stop the task and even the fire brigade is called. Even Shilpa is shown to be scared.

Take a look at the promo:

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below!

