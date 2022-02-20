From accidental fire incident on bigg boss set to Jigyasa quiting the show; News of the week

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant calls it off with her husband, turns emotional in media

Rakhi Sawant, who was overjoyed when she first met her husband Ritesh Singh, is disappointed. The actress confirmed her split with Ritesh through a social media post earlier this week. Rakhi later said in an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal that she begged him not to leave her in vain. Rakhi made her first public appearance after her official separation from Ritesh during a gym visit. She was unable to contain her feelings and broke down in front of the camera, sharing her sadness. Rakhi said to the media that Ritesh accused her of manipulating him and called off their wedding because of the legal issues his prior wife had caused.However, Rakhi is not willing to take any legal action against Ritesh. Speaking withan entertainment portal , Rakhi said, “Well, I still love Ritesh. I have loved him truly. I shall wait for him about a year if he wants to come back.”

TV celebs mourn Bappi Lahiri's demise

Bappi Lahiri, a legendary singer and music composer, died on the night of February 15th. Everyone was taken aback by the news of the Disco King's death. His death was mourned by the whole entertainment community, including television stars. Soon after the news surfaced, many celebrities flocked to social media to express their condolences. Rupali Ganguly and Sakshi Tanwar also paid their respects at the singer's home before his final voyage. "It is a personal loss," Rupali Ganguly revealed with an entertainment portal, expressing her astonishment and dismay over his demise. He resembled my father's younger sibling in appearance. His collaboration with my father began with the film Agreement, and they went on to collaborate on several other films, including Saheb. I don't know how to describe how I feel; it's as if another part of me has vanished. Seriously, Bappi Da marks the end of an era. We all have to leave one day, but I never imagined we'd lose Bappi Da so quickly. Despite the fact that we humans are prepared for this day, we are never truly prepared."

Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa are no longer a part of Roadies

The show Roadies is getting a makeover. The show's creators are planning to modify the format of the show, giving it a new look. Rannvijay Singha, who has been a part of the show for 16 years, has been replaced by Sonu Sood as a result of this. Meanwhile, gang leaders Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa will not be returning for the new season. "I am more attached to Roadies than any fan or employee since nobody has been a part of the journey for 18 years," Rannvijay remarked on ETimes TV. So, Mujhse Roadies se pyaar Aur Kaun kar sakta hai... But I, too, had to leave my home to attend boarding school.There are times when you have to do things but it’s not necessary. There is always a big reason behind it.”

Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 premieres on TV; fails to impress the audience

Naagin 6, starring Tejaswi Prakash, premiered on Saturday (Feb 12). While admirers of the actress were ecstatic to see her on screen, the show's storyline and premise did not seem to excite the audience. The show received mixed reviews due to the popularity of the performers and the lack of enthusiasm for the premise. The audience, on the other hand, is looking forward to further episodes.

Kapil Sharma to return in films with a food delivery rider's role

Kapil Sharma is getting ready to return to the big screen. The actor-comedian has reunited with Nandita Das for a project that would mark his return to the big screen. In the film, he will play the part of a common man. Kapil will reportedly portray a food delivery rider. "I am extremely pleased about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das' film, whom I have seen both as an actor and as a filmmaker," Kapil said of his new effort. She has a unique and in-depth way of looking at things, as well as a great eye for detail. So, as an actress, all I have to do is perform what she says. Her work is completely different from mine, and I am excited to show the public a new aspect of myself. An artist is always itching to try something new! I'm incredibly pleased to be working on this film since the folks behind it, Nandita Das and Sameer Nair, are both extremely enthusiastic and good at what they do."

Fire breaks out on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss sets

On February 13, a fire broke out on the Bigg Boss sets in Goregaon, Mumbai. Four fire departments were dispatched to the scene. "A fire broke out at the set of the reality show Bigg Boss in Goregaon, Mumbai at 1 pm today," news agency ANI tweeted shortly after the event. To put out the fire, four fire engines were sent to the scene. No injuries have been reported, according to BMC."

YRKKH fame Mohena Kumari announces pregnancy

The fame of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mohena Kumari and her spouse Suyesh Rawat are expecting their first child shortly. The dancer-turned-actress shared a series of gorgeous photos with her dog, husband, and family to announce her pregnancy.

Mukesh Khanna on Shaktiman making it to the big screen

Shaktimaan, starring Mukesh Khanna, is getting a film adaptation. The movie is being directed by the actor's production company. "I had told my supporters that something like this would occur," Mukesh Khanna remarked in an interview with an entertainment portal. More than thrilled, I'm relieved that I was able to inform them of the news. We were working on it, but I wanted to wait until the proper moment to unveil it. I indicated earlier that a film will be made on this. I'm relieved that I was able to fulfil my commitment to my followers, and we're currently working on Shaktiman."

Ekta Kapoor on Lock Upp being compared to Bigg Boss

Kangana Ranaut will host Ekta Kapoor's new show Lock Upp, which she is promoting. While the show's primary aspects are being kept under wraps, it is known that 16 candidates will be imprisoned up. It's a task-based show that will be broadcast live on MX Player 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The show is being likened to Salman Khan's Bigg Boss based on its teaser and poster. When asked about it byan entertainment portal, Ekta Kapoor replied, "All captive realities around the world are compared to each other, and this is a captive reality." It's like asking if you've ever been afraid when one soap show was compared to another. There'll be 10 shows, and we will see them as the same stories. But they have all worked on their own differences.”

Jigyasa Singh quits Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 due to health issues

Due to health issues, Jigyasa Singh was forced to leave her show Thapki Pyaar Ki 2. In an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal, the actress said that she has been dealing with health problems for the past four to five months. She admitted that her health has suffered as a result of the busy shoot schedules. "It was incredibly painful," Jigyasa said of her decision to leave the show she loves. On the final day of the shoot, I was pretty agitated. But I've come to terms with the idea that I need to move on. There's a reason for everything. For the time being, all I want to do is rest and focus on my health. I want to be absolutely fine so that I can work for a long time without any break. It was a very tough call for me, but I feel that everyone should put their health on priority.”

Tejasswi Prakash opens up about being called 'fixed winner' of Bigg Boss

Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 15, also got the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6. Many people who were not convinced by her victory claimed that she was forced to accept the prize because she was cast in Ekta's programme. "I find it extremely funny like I've been saying that," Tejasswi stated when asked about it in an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal. I also questioned Ekta ma'am if that was real, and she informed me it wasn't. She informed me that I had won the show solely on the basis of my abilities. I would not have changed my mind if you had won or lost Bigg Boss 15. Naagin has previously been performed by actresses who were not Bigg Boss winners. So everything that is going on is amusing to me. I know this because she would have taken me as Naagin regardless of the outcome. It's just that people refuse to acknowledge that someone else has put in the effort. Someone's blood, sweat, tears, and who knows what else has gone into the show. "I had a fantastic time on the show."

Sunayana Fozdar gets candid about her struggle to get good roles

Anjali aka Sunayana Fozdar of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently visited ETimes TV for a one-on-one interview regarding her life and profession. The actress opened out about her early days as a struggling performer, revealing all of the challenges she endured. "There have been many," Sunayana replied when asked about the hurdles. To my knowledge, finding job has never been difficult for me. This is not my backdrop. I was picked up from college for my debut music video, Gori Hai Kalaiyan, directed by Bappi da. Then I did South films and commercials before landing my first TV role in Santaan. But the point was that landing good roles was never easy. If I played a specific role, I'd be typecast in that role. It took a lot of effort to break free from those stereotypes. 'Aap fair hai, you seem really modern,' people would say at the time during casting. I began my acting career as a 'chawl' girl from the middle class. 'Aap gareeb nahi dikh sakte,' people would say. As a result, I was frequently typecast."

