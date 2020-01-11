ACE ACTOR KAJOL GROOVES TO ‘NEEND CHURAYI MERI’ WITH D+ CONTESTANT MONARK!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular dance reality show Dance+5 has been entertaining audiences week-on-week with magical performances by its contestants that leave them mesmerized. This week, the viewers will be in for a special treat as the ever-green couple Kajol and Ajay Devgan visits the sets to promote their upcoming film Tanaji: The unsung warrior.

While all the contestants put their best foot forward, young talent Monark moved not only the judge – Remo D’souza and the captains Dharmesh, Punit, Suresh and Karishma– but also beautiful actor Kajol with his impeccable expressions and exemplary performance. Talented dancer Monark reveals his love for the gorgeous actress and requested to fulfill his wish of shaking a leg with her.

Gorgeous actress Kajol accepted his request and stepped on to the stage to match steps with the aspiring dancer Monark to the song ‘Neend Churayi Meri’. Seeing Kajol perform the dance moves effortlessly, everyone on the sets including the contestants, the judges and captains couldn’t stop themselves from admiring her talent.

