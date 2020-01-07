Ace Actor Kajol grooves to ‘Ruk Ja..O Dil Deewane’ with D+ contestant Rupesh!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular dance reality show Dance+5 has been entertaining audiences week-on-week with magical performances by its contestants that leave them mesmerized. This week, the viewers will be in for a special treat as the ever-green couple Kajol and Ajay Devgan visits the sets to promote their upcoming film Tanaji: The unsung warrior.

While all the contestants put their best foot forward, young talent Rupesh moved not only the judge – Remo D’souza and the captains Dharmesh, Punit, Suresh and Karishma– but also beautiful actor Kajol with his impeccable expressions and exemplary performance. The much-smitten talent Rupesh couldn’t resist himself and requested Kajol to join him on-stage for a romantic dance.

In awe of his dance style, the actor gleefully accepted his request and grooved to her chart-busting song ‘Ruk Ja .. O Dil Deewane’ from Dilwale Dulhaniyan Le Jayenge. Seeing Kajol perform the dance moves effortlessly, everyone on the sets including the contestants, the judges and captains couldn’t stop themselves from admiring her talent.

