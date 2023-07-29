An Ace Bollywood Singer To Be A Part Of StarPlus Show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si?

MUMBAI :StarPlus is always known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored territory. This is the first time that StarPlus is venturing into using music as the backdrop for a fiction show. With Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, StarPlus is all set to venture into something different and relatable. Baatein Kuch Ankaheen Si is to be produced by Rajan Shahi. This is his first attempt at something like this—a mature story on life and love. The story is going to revolve around a girl with a unique voice trying to make a place in the music industry against all odds.

Baatein Kuch Ankaheen Si, starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in lead roles, revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their world views collide when they meet, with music set to play an important role in their journey. It is going to be a musical, fictional love saga. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will be the biggest musical television show.

If sources are to be believed, then an ace Bollywood singer will be a part of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. Neha Kakkar, Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, and Lucky Ali are some names who have been approached about being a part of the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. Just like you all, we are excited to know who this Bollywood personality is, and We Just Can't keep calm!

Star Plus is well-known for delivering intriguing content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that this channel, in particular, is a hub where the audience goes through a plethora of emotions while viewing its amazing lineup of highly engaging shows like Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Faltu, and Titli, which focus on character empowerment. The portrayal of aspirational female characters in StarPlus' shows has gained wide applause from its viewers. With Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, StarPlus plans to do the same and move forward with a unique way of telling stories for its audience.