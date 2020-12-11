Ace Choreographer and Dance Plus judge Remo D'Souza suffers heart attack; admitted to hospital

MUMBAI: The very shocking news is coming from Bollywood that dance choreographer and reality TV show judge Remo D’Souza has suffered a heart attack today (December 11). Remo, 46, is currently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

Dancer and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande, confirmed the news saying, “Yes the news is true. Remo sir is fine now, he is doing well. We all are at Kokilaben Hospital with him.”

He further added, “He had to go through surgery and everything is fine. We are not allowed inside but we are constantly in touch with his wife Lizelle D’Souza over calls. Remo sir’s health is fine now.”

Also read: Nitin Bhatia joins the cast of Tanveer Bookwala’s next on Alt Balaji

Apart from choreographing dance numbers in Bollywood, he has been seen as a judge in many TV shows. Remo made his television debut with the dance reality show Dance India Dance (DID) along with choreographer Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor as judges and mentors. He was later seen in shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, and Dance Plus as a judge. He was last seen as a guest judge in India’s Best Dancer.

He has also directed many Bollywood films like ABCD, Street Dancer, Race 3 and more. He has also appeared on shows like Bigg Boss and The Kapil Sharma Show as a guest.

We wish the ace choreographer a speedy recovery!

Also read: MTV Roadies Revolution: Neha Dhupia to opt for Hamid Barkzi as a permanent member of her gang?

Credits: TOI