Ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta debuts as a judge on Supermodel of the Year on MTV

MUMBAI MTV is all set to launch a new fashion reality show, Supermodel of the Year. Ace Bollywood fashion designer, Masaba Gupta comes on-board as one of the judges on the show.

Supermodel of the Year, starting 22nd December will be about a Battle and a Bootcamp, where 10 models from across the country will take part to win and survive. The tasks on the show will be curated to train and test the different aspects of modelling. Every episode of the show will have a theme pertaining to advertising, digital and modeling world. The tasks are curated with the concept of relevance to this world.

With her creative expertise, Masaba will bring everything that’s new, experimental, bold and fun to the show. She will mentor each of the models and will help out in bringing their unique identity that will lead them to be the ‘Supermodel of the Year’. On her debut Masaba said, “As they say, there is always a first time so here I am. I couldn’t have asked for a better platform than Supermodel Of the Year to debut on as the show dwells on a genre that’s close to my heart. Beyond the arc lights and sleek snaps, there is always a sense of qualm about the world of modelling. This show will unfold those chapters and make the audience aware of the toil that goes into becoming a Supermodel. I am really looking forward to sharing my insights with these young girls and hope it helps their journey. Given the tasks and quirky formats, Supermodel of the Year will surely break the clutter in the reality genre”

Masaba will join the judges panel along with Malaika Arora and Milind Soman.