Ace of Space 2: Deepak Thakur REACTS to his eviction

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Nov 2019 06:28 PM

MUMBAI: Deepak Thakur came into limelight after participating in the popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. He was seen in season 12 of the show.  Later, he participated in MTV's Ace of Space 2. However, he had to leave the show midway due to injury. 

He again entered the house and now once again he has been evicted. In an interview with India Forms, Deepak has reacted to the same. He said, “Actually I wouldn't call it an eviction, I would call it a fear. The contestants were actually scared that people are loving and voting for him and if he plays the finale then he might win the trophy. I was mentally very strong, focused and I came here to win. Maybe that's why even after such a big surgery I went back again for my fans and supporters. So this was there in their head, they thought that let’s reduce the competition and hence evicted me.” 

