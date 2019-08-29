Ace of Space 2: Injured Deepak Thakur rushed to hospital

MUMBAI: Deepak Thakur came into limelight after participating in the popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. He was seen in season 12 of the show. Now, he is seen in season 2 of Ace of Space, which is a captive reality television series, created by Vikas Gupta.

According to the latest reports, the singer, who is locked inside the house, has met with an accident following which he has been rushed to the hospital. The accident took place while he was performing the weekly task. According to a source of SpotboyE.com, Deepak severely injured his shoulder while the task was in progress. This week's task was called Bombers and Bomb Squad that left Deepak injured. The activity was immediately stopped after Deepak got injured. Deepak was examined by the doctors inside the house but was soon taken to the hospital for further treatment.

We wish Deepak a speedy recovery!