Acting coach Vinod Tharani trained actors of Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story!

MUMBAI: Vinod Tharani is one of the well-known personalities of the showbiz world. The ace celebrity trainer is known for training the star cast of Colors' recently released show Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story. Just like the show's concept is extremely unique and new for the viewers, Vinod has tried his best to bring the best out of each of the actors. While talking about the same. Vinod revealed many exciting details about his overall experience and how trained the star cast including the lead pair Puneet Choksey and Riya Shukla.

Mr Tharani revealed, "The show has a flavour, so I needed to train them accordingly to the flavour. The specific speech pattern, node, mannerisms, people from small-town carry. After that, there is an acting craft on how to approach a character."

He further revealed about Nati Pinky's character and said, "It is a colourful character. It has a journey."

While training them, Vinod kept in mind about the transition and the growth of the character. He took extra efforts to work on the tiniest details so that the essence of the character remains unharmed.

He made the actors make their characters look effortless on the screen. Vinod feels that the star cast is doing quite well and they are on right node.

Apart from that, Mr Tharani is also writing dialogues for another popular show of Colors Shubhaarambh.

He has taken lots of efforts by maintaining the intensity of the scene through his dialogues. Vinod further says how he wants his characters to sound logical and look good on-screen while they speak.

Since Shubhaarambh is a Gujarati family story, Vinod had to do some research about how Gujaratis speak Hindi in today's times and then accordingly pen the dialogues.

Well, his efforts are paying off as fans are loving every bit of it and a lot of credit goes to Vinod's mind-blowing dialogues out of which some of them have become instantly popular among the viewers.

Vinod's efforts have done wonders for both of his shows and we are simply in love with it. Vinod had ni the past trained Jacqulnie Fernandes and Deepika Padukon too.