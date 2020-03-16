ACTION-PACKED! When Ulka Gupta aka Banni showed off her SINGHAM avatar in Banni Chow Home Delivery

We came across a video where Ulka aka Banni is in her action-packed avatar. Ulka has effortlessly performed the scene and looks pretty confident. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 15:52
ACTION-PACKED! When Ulka Gupta aka Banni showed off her SINGHAM avatar in Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI: Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most watched shows on small screens. 

While Pravisht plays the role of Yuvan, Ulka plays the character of Banni in the show. 

We all know that the show is always high on drama. 

While Ulka's character has changed a lot with time, there is a lot in store for the viewers. 

We all know that Banni was one daredevil at the beginning of the show and the viewers loved her fearless avatar. 

We came across a video where Ulka aka Banni is in her action-packed avatar. 

Ulka has effortlessly performed the scene and looks pretty confident. 

Take a look:

Well, this scene proves that Ulka can pull off any role and any scene very smoothly. 

Meanwhile, in the show, a lot of drama is going on ever since Banni and Yuvan's wedding. After the dramatic wedding, Banni is facing a hard time in Yuvan's house as Manini is leaving no stone unturned to make things worse for Banni. 

The muh dikhayi ceremony of Banni was also filled with lots of drama. 

Well, it will be interesting to see how Banni will deal with all this and also, how her bond with Yuvan changes with time. 

The viewers are also willing to see some romantic and heartwarming scenes with Yuvan. 

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal.  

It is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha. 

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others. 

What do you think about Ulka's daredevil avatar? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Must read! Barkha doesn’t get the car keys, Anupama shows Barkha her place

Star Plus Banni Chow Home Delivery Pravisht Mishra Ulka Gupta Barrister Babu Anchal Sahu Rajendra Chawla Parvati Sehgal Ayush Anand Sonal Vengurlekar Priyank Tatariya Pooja Singh Sheetal Jaiswal Payal Gupta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 15:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Shraddha Arya confirms not being part of Jhalak this season; This is how her fans reacted
MUMBAI: Colors' popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has not faded away among the viewers.Well, the popular...
Incredible! Fans feel Harshad Chopda's character Abhimanyu 2.0 is a visual treat in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Here's why
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been on television the longest of all. Also read  ...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! “My biggest challenge on the show is that I have come here without any experience as compared to others,” says Paras Kalnawat as he opens up on the challenges and journey on Jhalak
MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television and he is best known for his role of Samar in...
Unbelievable! Look how Celesti Bairagey prepped for her character Rajjo in Star Plus' show Rajjo
MUMBAI: A new show called "Rajjo" produced by Bits and Bots media is now airing on Star Plus. The show has an...
“I had everything required to get admission to FTII, except the money for the fee”, recalls Vijay Varma as he revisits his college!
MUMBAI :Vijay Varma delivered one of the biggest hits and critically acclaimed films of the year, Darlings where he...
ACTION-PACKED! When Ulka Gupta aka Banni showed off her SINGHAM avatar in Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI: Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most watched shows on small...
Recent Stories
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in split
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video