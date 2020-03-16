ACTION-PACKED! When Ulka Gupta aka Banni showed off her SINGHAM avatar in Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI: Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most watched shows on small screens.

While Pravisht plays the role of Yuvan, Ulka plays the character of Banni in the show.

We all know that the show is always high on drama.

While Ulka's character has changed a lot with time, there is a lot in store for the viewers.

We all know that Banni was one daredevil at the beginning of the show and the viewers loved her fearless avatar.

We came across a video where Ulka aka Banni is in her action-packed avatar.

Ulka has effortlessly performed the scene and looks pretty confident.

Take a look:

Well, this scene proves that Ulka can pull off any role and any scene very smoothly.

Meanwhile, in the show, a lot of drama is going on ever since Banni and Yuvan's wedding. After the dramatic wedding, Banni is facing a hard time in Yuvan's house as Manini is leaving no stone unturned to make things worse for Banni.

The muh dikhayi ceremony of Banni was also filled with lots of drama.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Banni will deal with all this and also, how her bond with Yuvan changes with time.

The viewers are also willing to see some romantic and heartwarming scenes with Yuvan.

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal.

It is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha.

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others.

What do you think about Ulka's daredevil avatar? Tell us in the comments.

