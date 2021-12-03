Action-Reaction! Bigg Boss 15: Prerna Sehajpal breaks her silence on Tejasswi’s accusations against her brother Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI: Season 15 of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss has witnessed lots of arguments, accusations, and physical violence among the contestants. Recently Tejasswi Prakash has been highlighted in the house, not because of her closeness to co-contestant Karan Kundrra, but her allegation against Pratik Sehajpal.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash is seen accusing Pratik Sehajpal of touching female contestants inappropriately during tasks. She is seen saying, “Kholu main apna mooh, task mein tera haath ladkiyon ko kahan kahan lagta hain. Thappad tak pade hue hain.” Listening to this Pratik breaks down in front of everyone.

Commenting on Tejasswi’s accusation, Prerna said, “Whenever Tejasswi doesn’t have anything to say, she plays the woman card. From whatever I have on-screen, I have seen Tejasswi touching him inappropriately. I have always seen that whenever she hugs Pratik, he keeps his hand to himself only. He doesn’t even hug her back. She should really think about what she is saying.”

Such accusations should not be made loosely, she said. “Being a girl, I will never loosely accuse anyone of something like this. During a task, if someone touches someone by mistake then that doesn’t mean that he is touching the person consciously. What is she trying to prove by saying all this? She even feels that Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh sees her in an inappropriate way. She is full of herself. She should be ashamed of her actions and statements. Ek baar mujhse baat kara do uski,” she said.

She further added that if someone touches her inappropriately then she will take it up very strongly rather than just accusing someone. “I will make the person pay for it if he does something like that to me. When she saw that things were coming on Karan then she started saying all these things. If I feel uncomfortable about something, I would never keep quiet. I really wish I get to go inside the house once; I will tell both Tejasswi and Karan what accusations really are,” she further added.

Prerna is very proud of her brother and how he has been managing himself inside the house. “With whatever is happening with Pratik, I am really happy to see that he is maintaining his mental balance. But when I saw him crying this time, it broke my heart,” she concluded.

