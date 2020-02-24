Actor Abhinav Kapoor wishes to open a pet café!

MUMBAI: Actor Abhinav Kapoor, is not only passionate about animals, but also animal welfare. The actor is a proud parent of a pet dog.

Abhinav shares, “I have been an animal lover all my life, I have lost one of my dogs and the feeling of letting a part of me go was very hurtful. To keep his presence felt around me always, I got his portrait tattoo done on my back. I later adopted ‘Bailey’ (Abhinav’s pet dog) who is bringing so much joy to my life. It’s overwhelming how animals can just bright up your day.”

He further adds, “I try to do as much as possible in my capacity for the dogs around me and also support initiatives towards animal welfare. I feel, it’s important that everybody should at least adopt one pet in their lifetime.”

Ask him, what is one thing that he really wants to do as an animal lover and he shares, “Being a Punjabi, I am a big foodie, so I really wish to open a pet friendly café. It will be a nice combination where one could not only eat, but also release their stress playing with pets.”

Abhinav, is well known for his stint in Kaasauti Zindgai Kay, Ek Aastha Aise Bhi, Dil Hi Toh Hai and Internet Wala Love.