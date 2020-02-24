News

Actor Abhinav Kapoor wishes to open a pet café!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Feb 2020 05:20 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Abhinav Kapoor, is not only passionate about animals, but also animal welfare. The actor is a proud parent of a pet dog.

Abhinav shares, “I have been an animal lover all my life, I have lost one of my dogs and the feeling of letting a part of me go was very hurtful.  To keep his presence felt around me always, I got his portrait tattoo done on my back. I later adopted ‘Bailey’ (Abhinav’s pet dog) who is bringing so much joy to my life. It’s overwhelming how animals can just bright up your day.”

He further adds, “I try to do as much as possible in my capacity for the dogs around me and also support initiatives towards animal welfare.  I feel, it’s important that everybody should at least adopt one pet in their lifetime.”

Ask him, what is one thing that he really wants to do as an animal lover and he shares, “Being a Punjabi, I am a big foodie, so I really wish to open a pet friendly café. It will be a nice combination where one could not only eat, but also release their stress playing with pets.”

Abhinav, is well known for his stint in Kaasauti Zindgai Kay,  Ek Aastha Aise Bhi, Dil Hi Toh Hai and Internet Wala Love.

Tags Abhinav Kapoor Kaasauti Zindgai Kay Ek Aastha Aise Bhi Dil Hi Toh Hai Internet Wala Love TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Grand Finale of Indian Idol season 11

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the 'DOUGHNUT BUN' better?

Krystle
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the red and white checks better?

Niti Taylor
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here