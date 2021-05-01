Actor Abhishek Bajaj paid a tribute to all the mothers out there who are away from their children due to COVID-19

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Bajaj who is known for his nuanced performances in films like Student Of The Year 2 is not only a great actor but also a very sensible and emotional person by heart. The actor who hails from Delhi is away from his family shooting for his upcoming projects.

The actor who is extremely close to his mother paid a tribute to all the mothers out there who are not being able to meet her children in the pandemic! The actor penned down an emotional poem which read :

"Ghar sabke band hai lekin hausle Buland hai; dur bethi hai meri maa, mil nahi pati hai, lekin video call pe khana bana na sikhati hai; chehre pe hain muskaan lekin pata nahi konse gum chupati hai, maa konse gum chupati hai; thodi mushkil yeh jung hai lekin hausle buland hai; janta hu tere dil ka haal, betiyon ko chinta satayi hai, na sochna itna meri maa, sath unke bhai hain, kehne ko toh behen hain lekin teri hi parchayi hai; khushiyon ke lamhe thode chand hai, lekin hausle buland hai; Naa fikar kar meri maa tera Ram bhi ghar ayega, iss baar bhi Diwali tere sath hi manayega, aanewale khushiyon ki sugandh hai kyunki hausle Buland hai"

The emotional poem which was narrated in Hindi talked about mothers worrying about their children who are fighting with the virus and are away from their families. It also talks about how a mother hides her agony behind her smile and shows as if she is perfectly alright. The poem ended on a positive note and with a hope that no mother should ever go through the despair of her children.