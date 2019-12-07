News

Actor Amal Sehrawat dons inspector look in Choti Sarrdaarni

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Dec 2019 08:00 PM
MUMBAI: Actor Amal Sehrawat who is better known as Jagga from Choti Sarrdaarni has a reason to smile. Recently he has done something in the show which was dramatic, full of action and had the muscular side of Amal on display. 
 
Speaking more on the track Amal says,”Every actor needs validation from time to time and I am no exception. So recently when I got to play something different in Choti Sarrdaarni, I just grabbed the opportunity and loved my experience. Jagga will take the disguise of a police officer and rescue Meher and Sarabjit. I feel any uniform is special for us and when I got to play a police officer for the first time on television, I was super happy. I had to do a few action scenes and also show my abs. In the scene, while fighting Jagga’s uniform will be torn and viewers will see my abs. What else could I have asked for? Currently Choti Sarrdaarni is going through an interesting phase and I am enjoying a lot. My fans are increasing and messaging me on my social media profiles. I would personally thank the entire team and the writers of the show specially Ranjeev Verma who also plays Jolly Mama in the show.. The writers are the main pillars of any successful show.”
Amal Sehrawat, Choti Sarrdaarni, Jagga, Ranjeev Verma

