Actor and Bigg Boss 14’s Aly Goni expresses his support for Munawar Faruqui on Bigg Boss 17; says he is “one of the most beautiful humans” he has met.

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is currently underway, and as expected, the show is the number one talking point for fans across the globe. The show attracts attention from many notable names from various industries, and this season is no different. One contestant receiving love and support from various personalities across industries is Munawar Faruqui! Just a few days ago, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde shared her support, and so did popular singer King.

One more name can be added to the list of celebrities supporting Munawar, and it is yet another former Bigg Boss contestant. This time it is Aly Goni who was a finalist in Bigg Boss 14. Aly is no stranger to reality shows and is good at identifying potential winners, as he did in previous seasons. Aly took to social media to show his support for his two favourites, one of them being Munawar Faruqui.

Taking to X (Twitter), Aly made a post in support of Munawar, calling him one of the most beautiful humans he has met and also said he hopes that he is playing well and reaches the finale. It is incredible that yet another seasoned contestant of the show sees the potential in Munawar, and praises the human being which he is.

Aly’s words are definitely true, as viewers can see for themselves, what a lovely and grounded person Munawar Faruqui is. His authenticity and understanding of emotions is one of the things which makes him stand out. If this is the impact he is having on the public in the first few weeks of the show, we can only imagine the fanfare around him in the coming months!



