Actor and Bigg Boss 14’s Aly Goni expresses his support for Munawar Faruqui on Bigg Boss 17; says he is “one of the most beautiful humans” he has met.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 11/09/2023 - 19:08
Munawar

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is currently underway, and as expected, the show is the number one talking point for fans across the globe. The show attracts attention from many notable names from various industries, and this season is no different. One contestant receiving love and support from various personalities across industries is Munawar Faruqui! Just a few days ago, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde shared her support, and so did popular singer King.

One more name can be added to the list of celebrities supporting Munawar, and it is yet another former Bigg Boss contestant. This time it is Aly Goni who was a finalist in Bigg Boss 14. Aly is no stranger to reality shows and is good at identifying potential winners, as he did in previous seasons. Aly took to social media to show his support for his two favourites, one of them being Munawar Faruqui.

Taking to X (Twitter), Aly made a post in support of Munawar, calling him one of the most beautiful humans he has met and also said he hopes that he is playing well and reaches the finale. It is incredible that yet another seasoned contestant of the show sees the potential in Munawar, and praises the human being which he is.

Aly’s words are definitely true, as viewers can see for themselves, what a lovely and grounded person Munawar Faruqui is. His authenticity and understanding of emotions is one of the things which makes him stand out. If this is the impact he is having on the public in the first few weeks of the show, we can only imagine the fanfare around him in the coming months!


 

Bigg Boss 14 Aly Goni bigg boss 17 MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 11/09/2023 - 19:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Vivek Dahiya revels what special did wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya did for him on his birthday
MUMBAI : Vivek Dahiya is one of the known celebrities of television and he has a good fan following.He rose to fame for...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Woah! Bhakti reveals the entire truth to Malini
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan expresses agreement with Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana’s statement that the show makers are biased. Details inside!
MUMBAI : Himanshi Khurana has left a lasting impression on viewers with her participation in Bigg Boss 13 four years...
Naagin 6 fame Pratik Sehajpal receives the sweetest letter from a fan while shooting in Goa; fan calls him “one of the sweetest people on earth”
MUMBAI : Pratik Sehajpal became a popular name after his participation in Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He...
Actor and Bigg Boss 14’s Aly Goni expresses his support for Munawar Faruqui on Bigg Boss 17; says he is “one of the most beautiful humans” he has met.
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is currently underway, and as expected, the show is the number one talking point for fans across...
Kavya: Woah! Giriraj plants money in Kavya's house through Adhiraj, gets her father arrested
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Recent Stories
SALAAR
Wow! Trailer of Salaar to drop on this date, Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur to have a dance number in the film
Latest Video
Related Stories
VIVIEK DAHIYA
Exclusive! Vivek Dahiya revels what special did wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya did for him on his birthday
Pratik Sehajpal
Naagin 6 fame Pratik Sehajpal receives the sweetest letter from a fan while shooting in Goa; fan calls him “one of the sweetest people on earth”
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Aww! KhanZaadi confesses that she has a soft corner for Abhishek says “ I like because the way he takes care of me I saw a softer side of him”
Bigg Boss 17
Must-Read! Bigg Boss 17’s contestants fashion game is definitely a MISS, take a look at the previous season’s fashionistas to fill in your fashion-sized void!
Swati Tarar
Exclusive! It’s very unfortunate that a show like Keh Doon Tumhe is going off air that too so soon: Swati Tarar
Aniruddh Dave
Exclusive: Diwali is all about being together with your family and that is important: Aniruddh Dave