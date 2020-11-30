Actor and comedian Ssumier Pasricha decides to balance his newly set Delhi-business with Mumbai's shoot-life, Read!

MUMBAI: Almost 10 years ago, Ssumier Pasricha moved to Mumbai to pursue acting as a full-time career but in the last one year, things have changed. The actor, who appeared in TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Tenali Rama and is famous as 'Pammi Aunty' on social media has mostly been in Delhi for the last one year with occasionally flying to Mumbai for shooting.

“I have never spent so much time in Delhi in the past 20 years. Personally, I like Mumbai, but I am in Delhi for the time being. Last year, I lost my dad so it was important for me to give time to my pharmaceuticals business here, and most importantly, be with my mom”, he says, adding, “Then the pandemic happened and I got stuck here. But for me, it was a blessing as I could give time to my business and my family. I will be in Delhi now and business is my priority but I’ll keep travelling to Mumbai for work. I just returned from there after a month-long shoot and will be leaving again in December”, says Ssumier who has resumed acting almost after a year.

“I made my singing debut, something that I always wanted to do. In fact, I always wanted to be a singer but ended up being an actor. Now that I have made my singing debut, I will try and continue with it”, he adds.

The actor, who was last seen in Tenali Rama on TV, says that after getting popular as 'Pammi Aunty', he has mostly been getting comic roles. He says, “It is tough to break that image of Pammi Aunty. Initially, when I wanted to do comedy, nobody wanted to give me comic roles as I was doing serious shows then. This was in 2011-13 when I was doing Sasural Simar Ka. I would audition for comedy shows and they would not take me. Now, when I ask for serious roles, they say 'nahi nahi aap toh comedy kartey hain because woh image comedy ki ban gayi hai'.”.

Ssumier adds that he is open to doing interesting TV roles but he is not being approached for roles that he would prefer. “I did Tenali Rama as it was an interesting character. The problem is that I don’t want to stand in line, and do those expressions and say dialogues like, ‘haaw kheer gir gayi, chooha chala gaya’. I would still do TV if it is an interesting role. I am not being approached for TV shows may be because people think, ‘ab aap TV kahan karenge’ or I might be charging a lot. These kind of perceptions are there. Sometimes, they want me to do a character that requires long-term commitment, which I cannot give at present. If it is an interesting and powerful cameo, I would love doing TV.”, he adds.

