Actor Aniruddh Dave wants to explore digital medium in 2023

Aniruddh Dave, who was seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom', has expressed his interest in doing web series and playing characters where he can get an opportunity to show his talent as an actor.
MUMBAI : Aniruddh Dave, who was seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom', has expressed his interest in doing web series and playing characters where he can get an opportunity to show his talent as an actor.

He said: "I want to do a good web series with good content. And as usual, I would like to play performance-oriented characters. That is on my bucket list."

He is also overall quite happy with the year 2022.

"At the beginning of 2022, I shot for a short film ('Nazariya') that was shot in Manali. It was appreciated at international festivals. It premiered at IFFI (International Film Festival of India). I also started developing different concepts and writing them down. I even did a non-fiction show 'Seekho' where I explored myself as an anchor. So I brushed up on my new skills. Then I got busy with the film 'Kaagaz 2'. So the journey has been good," he said.

Aniruddh has done a number of TV shows including 'Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki', 'Patiala Babes', 'Suryaputra Karn', 'Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', among others.

However, Aniruddh stressed that this was the first time he did not do TV at all in a year.

"... since 2009, I have always done TV. I have either played the lead role or some pivotal character, but this year I didn't do it. I was getting calls and it takes courage to say no to big projects and big opportunities but I had given my dates and was committed to it. So it's not possible for anyone to do TV while working on a film or a web show," he said.

"Sometimes the thought of working in a daily soap crosses my mind but it's okay. I know that the end result of my patience will be good. So overall this year was exactly how I expected it to be. In this Industry, we have to keep patience and it's important. There are going to be ups and downs but you should be happy with your work, and what you do. This year I needed time for myself as I wanted to focus on myself, and my health because health is wealth," he wrapped up.

Source : Ians 

